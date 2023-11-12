Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRA International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.90 on Friday. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $629.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $589,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,329,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,871,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $589,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

