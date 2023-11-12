Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $3.85 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $340.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.