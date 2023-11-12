Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celsius from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13.

Shares of Celsius are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,632 shares of company stock worth $89,516,087. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

