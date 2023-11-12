Research Analysts Set Expectations for GATX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GATX in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

GATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.02. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

