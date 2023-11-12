Research Analysts Set Expectations for Redwire Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Redwire in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

RDW stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Redwire has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 130,720 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,037 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 48,552 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $176,243.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,068,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,930,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 91,251 shares of company stock valued at $319,305 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

