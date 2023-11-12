Reviewing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Strattec Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strattec Security $492.95 million 0.19 -$6.67 million ($0.68) -34.48

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strattec Security.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Strattec Security -0.52% 0.96% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strattec Security beats PHINIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

