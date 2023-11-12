Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,277,927 shares of company stock valued at $221,952,896. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

