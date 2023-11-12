Roth Mkm Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $168.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.04.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 564.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

