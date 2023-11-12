Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
