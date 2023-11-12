RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,756,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
