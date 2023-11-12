Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAND. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.