Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
STC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$85.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
