Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Kainos Group Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,232 ($15.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 1,062 ($13.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,733.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.