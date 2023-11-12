Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Declines By 98.4%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised African Rainbow Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

