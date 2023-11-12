SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Financial Contrast

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $186.55 million 1.94 $43.02 million $2.09 10.17 Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.53 $40.01 million $1.83 9.56

SmartFinancial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 15.41% 9.18% 0.86% Alerus Financial 14.32% 10.50% 0.97%

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SmartFinancial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SmartFinancial and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 4 1 1 2.50 Alerus Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Alerus Financial on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

