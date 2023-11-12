SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $758.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 28.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

