Spectral AI (MDAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectral AI Price Performance

NASDAQ MDAI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spectral AI stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of Spectral AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd., a predictive analytics company, develops AI algorithms and optical technology in wound care treatment. It offers DeepView wound imaging solution, an AI technology and multispectral imaging system that provides healing assessments for burn wounds and diabetic foot ulcers. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.

