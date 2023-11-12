Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SJ. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$45.95 and a 1 year high of C$84.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

