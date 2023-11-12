StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Down 1.3 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

