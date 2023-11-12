StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
