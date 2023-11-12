StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 493,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

