StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

