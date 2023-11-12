Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

