Taboola.com’s (TBLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.47. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $125,480. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 45.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

