Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

