TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

