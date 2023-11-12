Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TELNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 71.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.