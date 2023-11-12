Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $8.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TME opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

