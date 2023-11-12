The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $14.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Check from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 0.19. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 728,411 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 626,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

