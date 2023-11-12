The Lion Electric Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.75. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$2.09 and a 52 week high of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.