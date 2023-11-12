The Middleby Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

MIDD opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 339.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 82.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $966,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $544,175. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

