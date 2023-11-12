Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRMB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $41.85 on Friday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $528,057. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

