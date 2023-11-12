Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

