Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE TFPM opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

