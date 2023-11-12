Truist Financial Increases Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $39.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Vericel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

