Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $1.34 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
