Unilever (LON:ULVR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 4,600 ($56.78) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 4,300 ($53.08).

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,949 ($48.75) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,798.50 ($46.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.34). The stock has a market cap of £98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.49, a PEG ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,988.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,080.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 37.15 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,281.69%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.