United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $222.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average of $225.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

