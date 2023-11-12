Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Head to Head Review

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unity Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.78% 16.35% 1.59% First Hawaiian 24.88% 11.48% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $102.53 million 2.47 $38.46 million $3.81 6.61 First Hawaiian $842.74 million 2.76 $265.68 million $2.09 8.72

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats First Hawaiian on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

