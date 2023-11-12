Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.85. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 157 ($1.94).

Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,444.44%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON: SHED) is a FTSE 250 property investment company. The Company is the only London-listed REIT to focus on specialist last mile / last touch logistics assets, with a tenant base which delivers essential goods within the UK. The Company's strategy is to invest in mid-sized logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns through active asset management.

