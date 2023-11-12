Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $194,456. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth about $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

