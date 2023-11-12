Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Veritex Stock Performance

Veritex stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $968.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Veritex by 6,854.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 1,254,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veritex by 219.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 696,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

