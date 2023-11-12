Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTNR. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.15 million.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.