Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Stories

