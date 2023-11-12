VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Financial Survey

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report) and VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VMware $13.35 billion 4.84 $1.31 billion $3.31 45.21

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Copperleaf Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copperleaf Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 VMware 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.

VMware has a consensus target price of $160.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than Copperleaf Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A VMware 10.48% 113.34% 6.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VMware beats Copperleaf Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc. provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. Its software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis. The company also offers decision analytics consulting services. It serves electricity, natural gas, water, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, HCX, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and anywhere workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, Horizon, Mobile Threat Defence, and Digital Employee Experience Management. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Data Suite, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including VMware Aria Cloud Management, VMware Aria Suite, VMware Aria Universal Suite, and vCloud Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, systems integrators, and contractors. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. VMware, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

