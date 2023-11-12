WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $12.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.
WKME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WalkMe
Institutional Trading of WalkMe
WalkMe Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of WKME opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WalkMe
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.