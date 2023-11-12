WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $12.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

WKME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 18,725.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 216,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WKME opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

