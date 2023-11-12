Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUSN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

