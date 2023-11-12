Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RC. Raymond James cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 60.25%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

