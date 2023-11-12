Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $170.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.04.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

