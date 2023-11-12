Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $16.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.