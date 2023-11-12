Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.05 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 106.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

